The Douglas County Health Department is warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 at multiple locations throughout Omaha, including the Gretna Walmart on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The information was shared in a press conference Sunday when two new cases of the virus were confirmed among Douglas County residents, bringing the total to 16.
Though these exposures are considered low-risk, those in these locations during the times listed should monitor themselves for symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing.
Those with symptoms, or who develop symptoms, should contact their health care provider. Potential exposure details should be divulged. Call ahead before visiting the doctor’s office or emergency room.
A full list of potential exposures follows:
Monday, March 2, at Walmart on 120th Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3, at Walmart on 180th and Wright from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4:
Walmart on 120th Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
The bus from Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub and Grill at 4322 Leavenworth to the Creighton basketball game against Georgetown;
The Creighton–Georgetown basketball game at CHI Health Center;
Patty McGown’s, 45th and Center, after the game from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.;
Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, the Walmart at 11350 Wickersham Blvd. in Gretna from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, March 6, the Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, March 7:
The Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
The Creighton–Seton Hall basketball game at CHI Health Center;
The Stadium Club from 4 to 5 p.m.;
Barry O’s Tavern from 5 to 6 p.m.;
The Jackson Street Tavern from 6 to 7 p.m.;
Drastic Plastic inside the Monster Club from 7 to 9 p.m.;
Winchester’s at 70th and Q from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
DCHD’s information line remains open to anyone with general questions about COVID-19. That number, 402-444-3400, is answered weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Any person who has questions outside those hours is asked to call the United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.