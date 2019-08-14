The Gretna Post Office is maintaining normal hours as its parking lot is replaced this month.
Access is a bit trickier as there is minimal parking still unobstructed in the front of the building.
Post Office officials have seen a number of people parking at American National Bank and walking the few steps over, though officials are trying to deter people from walking in the freshly poured concrete blocked off by caution tape in the front of the building.
The front parking lot is expected to open up again by Monday, as construction enters the second phase, focused on the area where the collection boxes sit.
The collection boxes will remain unavailable as that area changes direction, making entry to the boxes more accessible after they are put back in.
That area is expected to wrap up by the end of next week, Aug. 23, when construction will enter its final phase. That phase, focused on the area by the docks, should not disrupt traffic as much as the other two phases.
Post Office patrons are strongly encouraged not to enter the construction area for their own safety.
The post office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 104 E. Enterprise Drive.