At its Oct. 22 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:
Recommended approval of a conditional use to Amber Bragg for a single chair salon in her home, generally located near Glenmore Drive and west of Highway 6/31. Two letters of support were submitted on behalf of the salon.
Recommended approval of a preliminary plat with a zoning change from mixed use commercial and high density residential to mixed use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Glen Ridge. The property is generally located east of Highway 6/31 and north of Capehart Road.
All items go before the Gretna City Council for approval.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George