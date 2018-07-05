At its June 26 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission held five public hearings and ultimately:
• Recommended approval of a change of zone I-1 light industrial to GC general commercial for Lots 9 and 10 of Burlington Park at Gretna Station, generally located at 200th Street and Hampton Drive. The 9.06 acres is adjacent to a general commercial lot and is being eyed as a future site for Journey Church, which currently hosts services at Gretna Middle School. The church will need to obtain a conditional use permit to operate at the site after the zoning change is approved by the Gretna City Council.
• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be known as Harvest Hills. The subdivision would include 181 lots and seven outlots. Generally located at the northeast corner of South 192nd Street and Schram Road, the land is currently undeveloped and being used for farming purposes. Proposed by McCune Development LLC., the subdivision would includes homes in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.
• Recommended approval of a change of zone from TA transitional agriculture to R2 medium density residential for the same land proposed for the Harvest Hills subdivision, generally located at the northeast corner of South 192nd Street and Schram Road.
• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be known as Hidden Hollow, generally located at the southeast corner of South 192nd Street and Highway 370. The subdivision would include 118 lots and 12 outlots on land currently undeveloped and being used for farming purposes. Proposed by McCune Development LLC., the subdivision would includes homes in the $500,000 to $600,000 range, as well as those in the range of $700,000 to $1 million.
• Recommended approval of a change of zone from TA transitional agriculture to R2 medium density residential for the same land proposed for the Hidden Hollow subdivision, generally located at the southeast corner of South 192nd Street and Highway 370.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George