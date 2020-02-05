At its Jan. 28 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission held four public hearings and ultimately:
• Recommended approval of the BDC Commons redevelopment plan, a proposed plan pursuant to the Nebraska Community Development Law which involves partial funding known as tax increment financing, set forth by the Batis Development Company for four lots and one outlot generally located north of Highway 6/31 and west/southwest of Bryan Street. Developers have interest for three of the lots at this time. Preliminary plans would see a convenience store, grocery store and fast casual restaurant on the property. There is no plan for the fourth lot at this time. The planning commission did not vote on the approval of tax increment financing, but rather if the plan fit with the city’s future growth and general development guidelines for that area.
• Recommended approval of a final plat for a subdivision to be known as BDC Commons, generally located northwest of Highway 6/31 and Bryan Street.
• Recommended approval of a replat for subdivision to be known as Hawkins Gretna Addition, replat 1, generally located west of McKenna Avenue and north of West Angus Road. This replat will allow for a change of property lines between two lots.
• Recommended approval of a request to rezone lots 1 through 10 of Sarpy Heights II from residential estates to residential estates with animals. This change would allow for a limited number of hooved animals on these lots, located in a medium to low density residential area. The rezone was requested because of the change from Sarpy County to City of Gretna jurisdiction, which happened several years ago. Some lots have grandfather rights because they have maintained hooved animals, while some have lost the right and would need the zone change to have hooved animals on their lots.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George