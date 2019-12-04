At its Nov. 26 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission took the following action:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a convenience store with fuel sales in the mixed use commercial zoning district, generally located north of Highway 370 and east of 192nd Street. The 2.84 acre lot will sit on a portion of Lot 359 of the Aspen Creek subdivision and will be accessed by Oakmont Street.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately recommended approval of a preliminary plat with a zoning change from neighborhood commercial and general commercial to entirely general commercial for a subdivision to be known as BDC Commons, generally located northwest of Highway 6/31 and southeast of South Street. Preliminary plans for the area include a possible small grocer, convenience store and restaurant. The property, which will be accessed by a new traffic signal at Highway 31 and adjacent Bryan Street, will feature a privacy fence that abuts the neighboring homes. One lot of the property will be accessible by South Street.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George