At its July 23 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission took the following action:
• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a home occupation involving the internet sales and service of firearms with local pickup and transfer to Kyle Hildebran, 22710 W. Angus Road.
• Recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as Standing Stone Replat 10, generally located east of Highway 6 and south of Bryan Street. This is a replat of Lot 2 Replat 8 of Standing Stone to allow the subdividing of a previous administrative plat.
• Approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision of 14851 Highway 6, generally located south of Highway 6 and Melia Road. This will allow current owner Colin Conley to sell the 3.45 acres to Jonathan McMullin, owner of the KOA Campground. The subdivision is to be known as Meadow Creek and will become part of the KOA once completed.
• Recommended approval of a conditional use for the expansion of an RV park in the mixed use commercial zone. This request would allow 3.45 acres to be added to the current KOA Campground at 14601 Highway 6.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George