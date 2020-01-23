At a special Jan. 14 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of amendments to the Gretna Comprehensive Plan involving the future growth areas section and growth area boundary and maps.
All wording and maps in the plan regarding future growth would be updated through the change. The map indicates the new growth boundary where Gretna, Springfield and Papillion would ultimately come together, pointing out that the likelihood of a future interstate interchange at 192nd Street could act as a natural focal point for a boundary between the communities.
The area was called into question last month when the Papillion City Council authorized its city attorney to file a lawsuit against Gretna, claiming the city had failed to hold up its end of a boundary agreement reached between the two cities in April of 2019. The agreement called for Gretna to make some revisions to its comprehensive plan, as well as de-annex a piece of land south of the interstate.
The Planning Commission held the special meeting Jan. 14 to allow the amendments to be placed on the Gretna City Council agenda this week. The council was expected to vote on the amendments at its Tuesday meeting, after the Gretna Breeze’s publication deadline.
The Planning Commission's next meeting will be its regular January meeting set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.
