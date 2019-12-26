At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission held one public hearing, ultimately recommending approval for proposed amendments to the city zoning regulations. These amendments would add an R-4 high density residential zoning district for single-family and multi-family developments and create a Design Review Committee to address proposed submissions.
In current business, a special meeting will be held Jan. 14 to update the City Comprehensive Plan to address a boundary agreement with Papillion.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George