At its July 24 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission held two public hearings and ultimately:
• Recommended approval of a PUD Amendment #4 for Nebraska Crossing that includes changes to the signage on certain buildings. The amendment would allow for freestanding clients to have a sign on each side of their building, for buildings with corner entries to post a sign above the corner entry and for storefronts that house more than one business to post signs advertising both businesses.
• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to operate a dog day care in the general commercial zone at 10816 S. 204th St., legally described as Lot 1 Replat Royal View Apartment Community and generally located southeast of Highway 6 and Lincoln Road. The 6,2000-square-foot building will feature a fenced outdoor area and landscaping along 204th Street.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George