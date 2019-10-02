At its Sept. 24 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission held one public hearing.
Following the public hearing, the commission recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat and planned unit development (PUD) for a subdivision to be known as Aspen Creek Replat 2, generally located northwest of the intersection of 186th Street and Highway 370.
If approved by the council, the 8.01-acre site will see 160 apartments built on the property in three phases.
The first phase will include two buildings adjacent to Oakmont Street, and possibly the construction of a clubhouse and pool. Four additional buildings will be added in two phases.
The area was originally proposed as apartments in 2015 and follows the city’s comprehensive plan, which sees the site as a medium to high density residential use.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George