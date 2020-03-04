At its Feb. 25 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:
• Tabled a public hearing on a planned unit development amendment for Nebraska Crossing, including additional buildings and parking for the development. The item will be on the March meeting agenda.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately recommended approval of planned unit development amendment #3 for the Royal View Apartments Community, including changes to design standards for development. The change will allow either pitched or flat roofs on the remaining lots.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George