At its May 26 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission held one public hearing and ultimately recommended approval for a conditional use permit to allow the internet sale of firearms to Timothy and Tammi Hall. The permit will allow them to use the internet to coordinate the sale of firearms and arrange pickup from their home in the Covington subdivision. Certain safety precautions suggested by the board are that sales be made by appointment only and a safe be used to store the firearms.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be held virtually June 23 at 6:30 p.m. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George