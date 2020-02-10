Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships will merge their businesses by the end of March.
Green Line Equipment, Stutheit Implement and Plains Equipment Group are combining forces to provide leading service, support and product solutions to farmers, ranchers and landowners. The businesses will operate under the newly-formed corporation named AKRS Equipment Solutions.
“The common cultures and values of these three companies and how they serve their customers is really something special,” said Russ Rerucha, newly-appointed Chairman of the Board.
The three companies have a long-standing history of exceptional customer support and service. With over 150 years of collective service, the companies are proud to be part of their communities.
“We are large enough to provide the newest technologies and services to our customers, but small enough to care,” said Stan Stutheit, previous owner of Stutheit Implement.
Kevin Clark has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of AKRS Equipment. Clark is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Plains Equipment Group.
The size and scale of AKRS is important as the industry changes with new technologies and services,” Clark said.
“The combination of these businesses will allow us to serve our customers now and into the future with the rapidly evolving challenges in our industry.”
AKRS will consist of 27 John Deere dealerships located across Nebraska and part of Kansas with headquarters in Lincoln. The Gretna location will be among these.