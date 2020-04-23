Local photographer Megan Jones has spent recent weeks giving back to Gretna families in more than one way.
Jones spent about three weeks visiting numerous Gretna neighborhoods, utilizing her photography equipment to raise money for a hometown cause.
Part of the Front Porch Project, the initiative focuses on photographing families on their porches as they’re encouraged to spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. In exchange for the photograph, families make a donation to the charity of the photographer’s choice.
“I was like, well, I’m not really able to work right now, I might as well use what I have to donate to a good cause,” said Jones, who owns Megan Michael Photography,. “A photographer out of Tennessee actually started it and it just kind of trickled all over the U.S. A couple of us photographers in Omaha decided to participate and chose a charity of our choice. I chose the Gretna backpack program for kiddos that can’t afford lunches and food who depend on that at school. Since we’re not at school, they’re able to send those meals home to people at this time.”
The emergency meals program, implemented in late March, offers food pickup to families living in the Gretna Public Schools district. Food and Nutrition Services staff put together breakfast, lunch and dinner meal offerings for students, as well as siblings and even parents.
Meal pickup is offered twice weekly at both Gretna High School and Whitetail Creek Elementary. Area families who homeschool, or whose children attend a private school, are not excluded from the emergency service offered by GPS.
“I know that right now, even people that normally wouldn’t depend on these meal programs are out of work,” Jones said. “I have two boys and the amount of food they eat is insane. It’s expensive.
“People aren’t working and right now, a lot more people are needing a little extra help. This is something that I was able to do and provide, even just a little bit.”
A Gretna resident and mother, Jones moved her studio to Gretna about a year ago after nearly a decade in Elkhorn.
“Especially traveling around to do these, I didn’t want to travel all over Omaha,” she said. “I focused on just shooting Gretna families and making it something that was going directly back to our community.”
Over the course of three weeks, Jones photographed more than 120 families in Gretna.
“It was a lot of work, logistically,” she said. “The shoot itself didn’t take long. We’d spend just a few minutes with each family, posing them and taking the photo.”
Jones coordinated with representatives of interested neighborhoods, working to shoot entire neighborhoods in the same evening.
“We shot one neighborhood alone that had 27 families,” she said.
Safety was a key component of the project. Jones was able to maintain a 10-foot distance from the families she photographed and donations were collected electronically so there was no direct exchange of money.
“A lot of people said this was the first time they’ve gotten up and gotten dressed in two weeks. A lot of people have just been stuck in their houses so I think people really responded well to it.”
Over the course of the project, a total of $5,145 was collected. Families were invited to donate between $25 to $100 to participate with 100% of the proceeds going back to the schools.
“My goal was initially like, oh if I get to $1,000 that’d be awesome,” Jones said. “They just kept rolling in.”
Along with the charity aspect, Jones said the photos were a way to help break up the negativity on social media.
“We sent the photos to the families and asked them to explain one reason or story on how the quarantine has affected them positively,” she said. “A lot of people said that they’re able to spend more time with family or even get more done at home.”
Megan Michael Photography is located at 10819 S 204th Ave. Circle in Gretna. To learn more, visit meganmichaelphotography.com.
The donation was expected to provide about 2,500 meals, the same amount that the district is now providing on a weekly basis to area families.
“GPS FANS is tremendously grateful for the donation,” said Sharon Schaefer, Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services Director. “Megan’s Front Porch Project will help us continue to feed Gretna families and the kindness she has shown will ripple through the community. Thank you from all of us!”
For more information on the Gretna Public Schools food program, visit gpsne.org.