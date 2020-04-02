Gretna Neighbors food pantry continues to offer services to residents in need, making minor adjustments to business as usual as the community navigates the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is our intention to continue to come to the aid of our community in time of need and in these unusual and extreme circumstances while maintaining the safety of our clients and our volunteers,” said a March 20 post on the pantry’s Facebook page.
As an extra precaution, the pantry has begun to pre-bag sacks of grocery necessities, including a variety of items like canned goods, ramen, pasta sauce, dry goods, personal items, cleaning products and meat.
Clients are not allowed to enter the pantry at this time, as the space is not large enough to accommodate safe social distancing practices.
Instead, clients should come to the front door of the pantry, making sure to maintain an appropriate distance from others, to receive their pre-bagged grocery items.
All clients receive the same number of bags. No exchanges or special requests can be made at this time.
“Not much has changed other than we are pre-packing,” Gretna Neighbors board member Karron Brugmann said. “That worked very, very well on Saturday (March 21.)”
The pantry will also continue accepting donations, with personal care and cleaning supplies in high need, including items like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, laundry soap, dish soap, toilet paper and paper towels. Popular food items include cereal, canned foods and fruit juices.
Monetary donations are accepted through the pantry’s Gretna Community Foundation fund. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 191, Gretna, NE 68028.
“People have been very, very generous,” Brugmann said. “It’s been marvelous.”
The pantry, located at 107 Cort Plaza, will maintain its regular hours, open the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m.
Shopping dates for April are Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m., April 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. and April 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. Those seeking assistance need only be a resident of the Gretna Public School District. Identification and proof of current address required.
For more information, or to schedule a dropoff, email gretnaneighbors@gmail.com.