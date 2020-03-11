Facility improvement options and costs were at the forefront of the Gretna Public Schools Citizens Building and Construction Advisory Committee’s February meeting.
Held Feb. 27, the meeting allowed district officials to share preliminary options with community members.
Priorities included Gretna’s second high school and a third middle school, as well as the competition pool for high school students, the location to be determined as a result of the city’s referendum on the May ballot.
An eighth and ninth elementary school should also be considered, according to GPS staff, as should site acquisition and debt consolidation along with bus barn facilities, warehouse and maintenance facilities and ongoing technology improvements.
A multi-purpose room addition at Gretna Middle School and system updates to existing district facilities were also on the list.
Higher priority projects — including the second high school, third middle school, eighth elementary, competition pool and middle school multipurpose space — were estimated at $243.3 million. With the addition of the ninth elementary, bus barn, lighting upgrades, Gretna elementary parking/drives and additional site acquisitions, the total for all projects was an estimated $282.8 million.
More information can be found at gpsne.org. This month, the committee will review total project costs and the expected tax levy impact. The committee meeting, set for March 26 at 7 p.m., is open to the public. The meeting will be held at the Gretna Public Schools administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St.