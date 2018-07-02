The Gretna Optimist Club recently recognized honorees from various branches of law enforcement within the area as part of its annual May focus on respect for law.
Throughout the month of May, the club invited speakers from various entities to present at their weekly meetings.
Members heard from the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
Russ Zeeb coodinates with the various departments, who then designate an individual that exemplifies excellence and commitment.
“Each one of these bring what they consider someone they wish to highlight, an up-and-coming rising star or someone who’s really gone above and beyond,” Optimist Club President Mike Evans said.
“We like to put emphasis on people supporting the community and doing kind work. There’s a lot of people that really go unnoticed because they’re working behind the scenes.”
This year’s honorees were Bob Hrbek with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office; Sgt. Rob Schmid with the Nebraska State Patrol; Jenny Peoples, Sarpy County 911; Bonnie Moore, Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Mary Scheef with the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office.