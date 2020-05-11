Though the coronavirus pandemic has closed school buildings and prompted youth to socially distance themselves from each other, it certainly hasn’t stopped determined Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts from fueling their achievements.
Locally, troops are meeting online, utilizing media-based resources to connect, complete badges and try their hands at different activities.
“We’ve been trying Zoom meetings,” said Gina Wiitanen, Gretna Troop 48902 co-leader. “The girls just having that face time with each other was very important, so that hasn’t been very content-focused.”
The Troop is made up of girls from Palisades Elementary, as well as a few girls from Millard Public Schools nearby.
Along with getting their social time online, videos provided by Troop leaders have led Scouts through badges and at-home activities.
“My daughter and I created a YouTube video on how our girls could earn the Home Scientist badge,” Wiitanen said. “It offers 15 options of experiments they could do and they had to kind of pick five out. We spent a Saturday early on in the pandemic creating a video of all 15 experiments and were able to share that with our Troop. Eight of our girls were able to follow along and finish that.”
Wiitanen said the online resources are helpful, though not as good as meeting in person. Her Troop has used the opportunity to complete badges that would have been harder to complete at school, or required the girls to complete at home anyway.
For example, Troop 48902 has begun working a badge that focuses on family, allowing Scouts to learn more about their family tree and family history.
“We’ve made lemonade out of lemons,” she said.
The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council has also provided numerous offerings online, hosting virtual campouts and singalongs, yoga demonstrations, information on horse care and much, much more.
Similarly, Boy Scouts of America Mid-America Council has provided numerous online courses to help Scouts earn badges. The council has also organized virtual camp-outs.
Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 meets weekly on Tuesday evenings at its regular time through Zoom. The meetings include the pledge and Scouts were their uniforms, just as they would in person.
Younger Scouts are working on first-year requirements, while others work in groups on a physical fitness merit badge and a programming merit badge.
Rank advancement continues to be a priority at meetings and Scouts are hopeful that summer camp will still be a go.