Palisades Elementary students and staff again participated in the One School, One Book program throughout February.
This year, the school united to read “Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures” by Kate DiCamillo (illustrated by K.G. Campbell), a 2014 Newbery Medal awardee.
“It’s primarily a novel, but sections of it are done in graphic novel format, which is very popular right now,” said Kelly Dibelka, Palisades’ media specialist. “It’s fun for the kids.”
The book was split into suggested reading assignments for each evening and students were encouraged to read aloud together with their families.
“It’s good for kids who are learning to read particularly,” Dibelka said. “It’s also good for conversation sake.
“As an entire school, we have something in common to talk about. When we read a book together, it gives us that common ground.”
Teachers also recorded themselves reading chapters aloud — a new addition this year — allowing families to listen or follow along on nights they might have been too busy to read.
Dibelka said that after so many years participating in One School, One Book, the program has truly become a part of school culture.
What book they’ll be reading each year is a common question students ask at the beginning of the year.
“It’s part of who we are as a school,” she said.
After each night’s reading, students were invited to answer trivia questions each morning through KPES, Palisades’ morning news broadcast. The trivia inspired classroom discussion.
With this year’s selection, more unique vocabulary was featured than in the year’s past. Many of those words have found their way into everyday use at Palisades.
“We got a lot of positive responses from parents this year,” Dibelka said.