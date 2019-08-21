Sarpy County’s latest 1 and 6 Year Road Plan invests heavily in central and western portions of the county but also devotes more than $3 million over two years to crucial projects in the Bellevue area.
The plans, which cover the 2019–20 through 2024–25 fiscal years, call for $22.9 million in spending in the first year, almost $17 million of which is devoted to specific projects in the county.
The rest of the money will go toward concrete and asphalt maintenance funds, a linkage study for an interchange on Interstate 80 and stream bank stabilizing, among other funds.
County Board Chairman Don Kelly said the plan is heavily invested in areas of growth and on arterial roads to keep commutes in the county under 20 minutes.
“If we do out jobs right we spur development and cities come in behind us and annex,” Kelly said.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners got its first look at the plan during a public hearing at the Aug. 6 meeting, and approved the plan Aug. 13.
Harrison Street between 157th to 147th streets will be the most expensive project within the first year at $2.6 million.
Platteview Road and 108th Street, near Platteview High School, will receive $1 million in the first year and $3.28 million the following year.
The most significant contribution to the Bellevue area will be $1 million in the first year for preliminary design work on Platteview Road between Highway 75 and 42nd Street, which will also receive $1.5 million the second year. An additional $1.03 million over two years will be devoted to preliminary design work on 36th Street between Cornhusker Road and Highway 370.
Kelly said he was excited about the Platteview Road work because it will become a major roadway in the future of the county now that the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency will open the southern portion of the county to development. Design work will shift west in future years.
Other significant projects include Capehart Road between 144th and 138th streets for $1.5 million, Giles Road west of 168th Avenue for $1.3 million, 168th Street repavements for $1.14 million and work near a railroad crossing near Capehart Road west of 225th Street for $1 million.