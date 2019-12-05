Competition season has begun for Gretna High School drama students, who have been wildly successful in years past.
Following a decade of consecutive state titles, GHS presents “Bullets Over Broadway” as this year’s One-Act production.
The comedy — which follows the story of a young playwright whose first Broadway play is financed by a gangster — is based on Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath’s film of the same name.
“I selected this play two years ago as I was reading scripts, but I held on to it for this year because I like to alternate comedy, serious, comedy, serious, as much as possible,” said Carole Carraher, GHS One-Act director.
Kicking off their season with two community performances, the students put on shows Nov. 24 and Sunday in the GHS theater.
“Rehearsals have gone well,” Carraher said. “Our kids come in ready to work and have fun. They are kind and respectful to each other and work so well as a team.
“They have had fun; they have come up with many of the funny parts. They have taken great ownership and pride in the rehearsal process. We are so excited to be at this part of the season and entering into competition.”
The Nov. 26 EMC conference tournament was canceled due to weather, but GHS was set to host the A-2 District Tournament Tuesday, after the Gretna Breeze’s deadline. Schools competing were Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High, Omaha Westside, Gretna, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast and Bellevue East.
The first and second place finishers at that competition advance to the state tournament, to be held in Norfolk on Dec. 13.
GHS has won 25 state tiles for its One-Act production, with back-to-back wins since its move to the District A competition in 2008. The program earned consecutive championships in the B division from 2002 to 2007, among others in the past.