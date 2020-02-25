Gretna High School has made no stops when it comes to embracing the 1:1 technology implemented at the beginning of the 2018–19 school year.
In its second year, students and staff have utilized their personal school-provided Macbooks in nearly every classroom.
Staff has taken that to the next level this year: 99% of staff have completed Apple Teacher, a free professional learning program for educators who use Apple products in their classroom.
Through the certification, teachers have displayed basic proficiency in basic Macbook knowledge, including six Apple programs like Keynote, Numbers, iMovie or Garage Band.
“They’ve kind of run a gauntlet on this one, taking a test that shows they have basic knowledge of all the applications and displaying a proficiency in the Macbook itself,” said Santha Walters, GHS technology curriculum facilitator.
Not only a professional development tool, the certification opens up a plethora of resources for teachers, including access to templates and other teaching tools shared exclusively between Apple Teachers.
“I think teachers really caught the vision, the idea that not only would be this be good personally, but for us as a school and good for the students if they know more of these applications and can help fully integrate them, more so than they already have,” Walters said.
“They know that the job market is changing. They see the vision; they see the future and they want to bring it to the students of Gretna. I can’t tell you how impressive and amazing it is. These teachers are willing to go above and beyond to serve these students.”
Walters said she plans to make the program part of the orientation program for new teachers, ensuring that all GHS teachers will be certified in the future.
“Because we’re at 99% now, that qualifies us to apply to be an Apple Distinguished School,” Walters said.
With less than 500 Apple Distinguished schools worldwide, the distinction requires 85% of staff be Apple Teacher certified and involves an extensive application process.
“It’s definitely an exclusive club,” Walters said. “These schools have a mission to go above and beyond. We want to get their resources and share our own with this enriched, exclusive community. It would give us a banner. We’ll be recognized and we’ll publish a book. But all of that seems secondary to simply being a part of this community of educators that are driven to use innovative technology. This is our first step toward a larger vision toward blended learning.”