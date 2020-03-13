Upcoming events are being cancelled at a rapid rate, as organizations cite growing concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus).
On Thursday, the St. Patrick Catholic Church Knights of Columbus made the decision to cancel Friday's fish fry. At the time, the Knights planned to play each week by ear, deciding whether to open or not on a week-to-week basis.
"While this might be disappointing for some, the Knights of Columbus Gretna have decided to donate our partially thawed fish and some of the sides to Siena Francis House for the benefit others in our community," fish fry committee member Steve Otto said in an email.
By Friday, the Knights announced the cancellation of the remaining 2020 fish frys at St. Pat's.
Following that announcement, Father Gary Baxter and parish staff announced Friday to cancel all St. Pat's activities, including preschool and preschool activities, until further notice.
The following was released on the St. Patrick's Preschool Facebook page:
"Church will be open for daily mass, weekend mass and scheduled sacraments only. The preschool staff has a good plan to continue to provide our preschool families with a home lesson plan that will coincide with our early childhood curriculum. Please watch your child's seesaw message from your child's teacher with hands on ideas that you can implement into your home. Watch your email with a return date. May God bless you during this difficult time in our world. Stay well."
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has also postponed all events up to and including the 2020 #GretnaLife Community Expo — the Chamber's annual business fair — scheduled for March 21.
The Chamber Board considered a number of items before making the decision, including risk of exposure and contamination, the viability of producing events where attendance is uncertain (assuming a percentage of vendors and the public may opt out due to concerns) and the rise in event cancellations in surrounding areas, as well as action taken by the University of Nebraska administration to move classes to online until end of semester.
“To be successful, we would want all events to achieve great exposure for our members,” said Bryan Boyce, Chamber President. “Given the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, we feel attendance would be negatively affected. Furthermore, we want to do our part in preventing further spread of this virus which health officials are still working to fully understand.”
The Chamber hopes to reschedule the event in the coming weeks or months ahead and has notified vendors and hosts of the postponement.To follow developments and potential new dates, visit gretnachamber.com, email info@gretnachamber.com or follow the Chamber on social media at the handle @gretnachamber.
***
Gretna American Legion Post 216's fish fry will go on as scheduled, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St.
All-you-can-eat dinners feature Alaskan pollock, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and pickles. Cost: $12, adults; $10, veterans; $6, children ages 2 to 12, free for children under 2. Bud Light 12-ounce drafts available for $1.50. Raffles and drawings will be held. Desserts available.
***
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church announced Thursday that it would cancel its Knights of Columbus Friday fish frys until further notice. Other activities canceled include Bible study meetings, RCIA, the O'Canada parish dinner, Women's Council, Legion of Mary, Bereavement - New Beginnings, Haitain Prayer Group, Haiti Dressmakers, Kingdom Seekers prayer group, Secular Franciscans, Chalice of Strength prayer group, choir rehearsald and End of Life Lecture.
***
The Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board has canceled the 15th annual Gretna Tree Talk, originally slated for March 28. The board hopes to reschedule the event, potentially in August or September. The Gretna Tree Planting Workshop and Tree Giveaway held annually in the Gretna Middle School parking lot is set for Sept. 12.
***
Gretna Campus Life announced Thursday it would cancel the Middle School Lock-In, originally scheduled for March 20. Weekly clubs will go on as scheduled in accordance with schools.
***
The Holy Family Shrine announced Friday that its Soup and Stations event would be canceled.
***
ACTS 2 Church canceled its Family Game Night Friday.
***
Hillcrest Health Services has postponed all external resident trips and outings have been postponed until further notice.
At Silver Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Support, visitors must sign in at the front desk and answer screening questions before they are permitted access to their loved one’s apartment. Visitors may not gather or visit in common areas.
****
Gretna Baptist Church announced Friday that normal services would continue as scheduled, though extra precautions would be taken to limit handshaking, etc., as well as extra cleaning of common areas/surfaces between services.
Church members with health concerns, as well as though experiencing cold-like symptoms, were urged to stay home.
***
The Dragons Closet's next scheduled open shop, set for March 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 317 Paradise Drive is currently planned to open on schedule.
The Dragons Closet released the following statement Friday:
"We are currently working with a member of the City Council regarding the latest Corona pandemic. We expect to be open as scheduled, however, if at any point we are advised to closed by the CDC or government official we will follow orders and close our doors immediately, until given the all clear to re-open. While open, we are reserving the rights to limit quantities of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, hand soap, Lysol wipes and other high demand items. This is to ensure all members of our community have equal access to these items."