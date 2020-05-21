After eight years at Gretna High School, band director Andrew Norris is wrapping up his final week here.
In those eight years, a lot has changed.
“It was definitely a challenge at first, as with anything,” Norris said. “I’ve learned a lot about how to teach better. I’ve learned how to better push the kids to strive for excellence but remaining empathetic to what’s going on with them and maintaining that balance.
“That has carried over to the personality of the band. The students demand a lot from each other but they try to do it in a way that’s positive and appropriate.”
Leading the GHS marching band to two consecutive state titles in 2018 and 2019, Norris said the last few marching seasons have been particularly special.
“The evolution of me as a teacher is reflected in the evolution of the mentality of the band,” Norris said. “The kids have really improved a lot and have been really successful. There have been a lot of opportunities for them to persevere through different challenges and learn to work together.
“It’s been really fun to see how much they’ve developed a care for doing well, working together and striving for excellence.”
That commitment to excellence has continued to compound over the years.
“That’s something I’m particularly proud of,” he said. “I think that’s it’s a culture of excellence that’s carried over to all aspects of the band. We try to do everything as best we can.”
In the fall, Norris will begin teaching at La Vista Middle School.
When he began teaching, he was married but had no children. Now a father of three, he remembers holding his 5-week-old daughter in his arms as he conducted a joint performance of the bands. That daughter is now 6, his oldest.
“I just needed to make a change in my life to be more involved with my family,” Norris said. “It’s not that I don’t care anymore. I’ll always care about how things are going here. The students I’ve had in the past, I’ll always care about what they’re doing in their lives.
“I’ve really enjoyed teaching here. When I first started, I was coming here looking for a new challenge and that’s definitely what I got. I feel like the challenges and kind of working through that has helped me to become a better teacher and mentor to the kids.”
It’s the little things Norris said he will miss most: just being in class with students every day and talking with them in the band room before and after school.
“Just being able to work with kids that are so nice, talented, hardworking and mean well… that was something I really enjoyed,” Norris said. “Getting to know everybody and just how willing they are to help out is something that I’ll remember.
“What I really appreciate about Gretna is how supportive everybody is of everything the kids do. There’s so many people who support anything, including the fine arts. The music programs here are so well-supported in every way. It’s not like that everywhere. That’s a really cool, unique and important thing.”
Norris is optimistic that the supportive culture that makes Gretna so special will continue as new hire Vincent Simodynes takes over as band director for the 2020–21 school year.
It’s something that sets Gretna apart and what has allowed me and the people I work with to do a lot of amazing things,” he said.