November’s proposed school bond numbers could more than double Gretna Public Schools’ 2018 bond — previously the largest bond in GPS history — according to numbers presented May 26 to the Board of Education by the Citizens’ Building Committee.
Tasked with identifying district needs, the volunteer committee works to create a bond proposal they believe the community will support. Unlike years past, the committee was split on its recommendation.
All agreed that $188.3 million is needed for higher priority projects that include a second high school, eighth elementary, the district’s portion of the competition pool cost, a multi-purpose room at Gretna Middle School, technology and security upgrades and site acquisition.
Some argued those were the district’s most prominent needs and all that should be approved for now, while others championed for an additional $39.5 million to be included for a third middle school, ninth elementary school, district storage/bus barn, existing facility lighting upgrades and the Gretna Elementary School parking/drives.
If both packages are included, the total cost would reach $275.8 million.
The district’s current bond levy is 36 cents and the total levy is $1.41 per $100 of valuation.
If the $275.8 million bond were approved, the bond levy would hit its peak in 2026–27 at 9.8 cents above its current level and then decrease. That increase assumes a 7.5% average increase in district valuation and would mean an additional $196.80 in tax on a $200,000 home in 2026–27.
If only the $188.3 million bond were approved, the peak increase would be only 4.8 cents, an additional $97.40 in taxes on a $200,000 home in 2022–23.
These numbers err on the side of caution, as district valuation has grown by more than 10% for the past five years, according to the district’s financial advisor D.A. Davidson.
Ultimately, the board will make a decision on the final number, which will appear on the November ballot for voters living in the Gretna Public Schools district.
Also at its May 26 meeting, the board:
• Approved the resignation of Jennifer Hadenfeldt.
• Gave approval to receive bids for wide area network expansion.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the construction management at risk method of construction delivery for the proposed new high school to be located at 180th Street and Cornhusker Road.
• Heard an update on project costs for the proposed new (second) high school.
The board then received an update on ongoing district construction projects before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition.
The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 22 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.