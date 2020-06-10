At its June 2 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2066, rezoning the Harvest Hills Phase 2 subdivision lots 66-166 and outlots C through G from transitional agriculture to highest density residential.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2067, rezoning the Highland Pointe subdivision lots 152-195 and outlot E from transitional agriculture to high density residential with a corridor overlay district.
• Approved and adopted a resolution approving the opening of municipal properties for certain limited-contact and non-contact youth and adult sports. The resolution is in line with the state’s June 1 reopening guidelines which require written agreements with the sponsoring organizations and voluntary waivers and assumptions of risk by all participants. The resolution also requires compliance with all federal, state and local COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
• Approved and adopted a resolution to approve the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency proposed fiscal year 2020–21 budget.
• Approved a service contract between the City of Gretna and Marvin Planning Consultants for zoning assistance.
• Approved a pay request of $129,888 to Compass Utility, LLC., for downtown streetscape improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $43,220.36 to Vrba Construction Inc. for 2019 water main improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $194,598.88 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills (Phase 1) water main improvements (SID 337.)
The next council meeting will be held virtually Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For meeting information, agendas and minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George