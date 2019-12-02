Following the July removal of the Peterson Park gazebo, the city is making strides to replace the shelter.
At its Nov. 19 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved the proposed shelter to go out for bid.
The 44-by-30 foot shelter will be an open building in a hexagon shape.
The shelter is set to be erected between where the gazebo stood and where the current Peterson Park shelter sits now. That shelter is expected to be moved to the north.
“It will be nice to have something bigger for Gretna Days,” said Public Works Director Kris Faris. “The gazebo was getting to be in pretty bad shape.”
The council’s approval means the project can go out to bid so the city can determine how much it will cost. The city is still exploring funding options for the project.
Faris said he hopes the structure will go up in December or January.
Also at the Nov. 19 meeting, the council:
• Heard an update from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
• Were updated on the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation’s third quarter report.
• Dave Harrig presented his proposal for a Gretna Volunteer Fire Department museum. Harring said he hopes to navigate the process over the next year in an effort to honor the legacy of the men and women who devote themselves to the Gretna community. The plan has received overwhelming support from city staff, council members and the Gretna community, though Harrig is still working to finalize plans.
• Approved a conditional use permit for a single chair salon in the home of Amber Bragg, 611 Apache Drive.
• Approved a preliminary plat with zoning change from mixed use commercial and high density residential to all mixed use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Glen Ridge, generally located east of Highway 6/31 and north of Capehart Road.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2055, rezoning Aspen Creek Phase 4 subdivision lots 358-363 and Outlot R from general commercial to mixed use commercial and business park zoning district with a corridor overlay district.
• Approved the Library Naming Rights Policy for the new library facility. Developed and adopted by the Library Board, the policy outlines naming rights requirements for rooms, areas, collections, and even the building itself. The policy applies to the future library/community center building.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.