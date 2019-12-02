The City of Gretna removed the Peterson Park gazebo July 9 due to unsafe conitions. Various people who donated to the project when the gazebo was erected signed off on taking the gazebo down. Now, Gretna Public Works is working with a committee to determine what type of shelter might be best to replace the gazebo. The new structure may remain in the same location or be moved to another location in the park. No decision has yet been made on the structure.