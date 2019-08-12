Jennifer Nelson of the Nurture and Nature Family Child Care Center earned the 2019 Terri Lynne Lokoff/Children’s Tylenol National Child Care Teacher Award in May.
She received an award of $1,000 at a special ceremony held in Philadelphia, Pa., that will help further her Vestibular Development Area project.
“I would like to add a Vestibular Development area to encourage the development and strong growth in the vetisbular system to enhance the children’s trunk control, strength, balance and extremity muscle tone,” Nelson said in a released statement. “In addition, varied movement sensations and repetitive swinging motions can regulate and calm an overstimulated child.”
A committee of national early childhood educators and experts reviewed and scored applications.