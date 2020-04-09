Current conditions have completely upended the day to day routines of many individuals.
Those who regularly donate blood are no exception.
As the coronavirus pandemic becomes increasingly serious in the United States, blood drives across the country have fallen prey to cancellation.
“One of the things we’ve found through this is that many of our drives are held at schools, churches, even businesses… right now most of these places are closed or limiting who can come in,” said Josh Murray, regional communications director for the American Red Cross.
In efforts to combat a potential blood shortage, the number of blood drives coming together in Gretna has been encouraging.
On March 29, a bloodmobile showed up in Gretna’s Village Square. Community support was overwhelming, prompting the arrival of a second bus and many first time donations.
Though many appointments have been lost, Murray said that as new blood drives pop up, the response has been great.
“We’re meeting the need now, but are concerned with this going on for weeks and likely months, there’s going to be a continued need,” Murray said.
The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to find a drive in their area, not only now, but in the coming weeks and months.
He assures donors that extra precautions are being taken to make an already safe process even safer.
Less than 10 people are permitted in a space at one time and appointments are being staggered to accommodate that. Beds are sanitized and wiped down between every donation and staff are disinfecting all areas donors touch and are present in.
Staff wear masks and gloves, and the temperatures of both donors and staff are taken as they come in.
“There is some close contact between the donor and staff member, but we’re trying to limit that as much as possible to increase safety and keep everybody healthy,” Murray said.
Though walk-ins are still welcome, scheduling in advance allows for a more staggered schedule. It also speeds up the paperwork portion, as donors are able to complete much of that online before their appointment.
“We know this is going to be a long term matter,” Murray said. “We appreciate people wanting to give today. We also hope they will return in the months ahead.”
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Monday blood drive was moved to Gretna American Legion Post 216.
The next Gretna-area drive is scheduled for April 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St. To make an appointment or learn more, visit redcrossblood.org.