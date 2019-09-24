Todd Mueller is no stranger to Gretna Public Schools.
The man has spent all 25 years of his career in education at Gretna High School, where he took over as principal this fall.
Mueller, born in raised just east of Gretna in Springfield, said he was first interested in the outdoors and wildlife, but the chemistry and math classes proved too tough.
“I always enjoyed history and it always came easy to me,” Mueller said. “And I’ve always loved football.”
Mueller switched majors, making it his goal to become a history teacher.
After studying education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Mueller knew he wanted to stay close to home.
Though students weren’t allowed to complete student teaching at their former high school, his former roommates recommended nearby Gretna. Mueller student-taught social studies in former GHS principal Roger Miller’s classroom and was hired by the district after completing his student teaching.
Mueller taught physical education and social studies before shifting his focus solely to social studies. He spent a number of years coaching football alongside teaching, all while working to earn his Masters in administration from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
When an administration position opened up in 2005, Mueller made the leap. He spent 14 years in administration, serving as assistant principal/athletic director and then assistant principal.
“It’s been about an easy of a start as I could hope,” Mueller said of his transition to principal. “I’ve been here 25 years and it’s been a great district. I didn’t come in trying to change a bunch of stuff. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Mueller and his wife Lisa — a 1989 GHS graduate —have two children, both raised in the Gretna Public School District. Their son Cade, now 20, graduted from GHS two years ago. Their daughter Sydney is a senior at the school this year.
“Gretna High School has a great reputation,” he said. “We want to maintain and live up to that. Our kids perform well in academics; they perform well in activities. We’ll continue that and try to make little improvements where we can.”