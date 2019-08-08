Out of nearly 100 auditions, about half of those children were invited for roles in this summer’s Missoula Children’s Theatre performance of “Peter and Wendy.”
Participants spent less than a week rehearsing for two performances of the “Peter Pan” spinoff, held July 19 and July 20 at Gretna High School.
“It’s an opportunity to increase confidence and just have a fun experience,” said Nicole Driewer, who works with Missoula Children’s Theatre to coordinate the Gretna camp each summer. “It helps them know they can do something outside their comfort zone in a very safe environment.”