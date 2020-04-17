Members of the Gretna community rallied this week to celebrate the birthdays of children across the community.
On April 2, Caleb Kenner took to the Nextdoor app, posing a simple question: Would people be willing to drive past his home on his daughter’s fifth birthday?
“I was just kind of throwing it out there,” he said. “It was kind of amazing the response we got.”
The post spurred excitement. Many of Kenner’s neighbors, families across Gretna and a Nebraska state patrolman pledged to attend. Kenner reached out to the Gretna Fire Department, which promised to comprise a crew for the celebration.
On parade day, nerves set in. Like any parent, Kenner began to wonder if his plan would pan out.
“You get nervous as a parent because we told Emmy there would be a surprise,” Kenner said. “As soona s we started to see the line form, that’s when it was just unreal.”
About 40 to 45 cars joined the 10-minute parade past the Kenner home, many holding signs, honking, playing music and shouting “Happy birthday!”
Some even dropped off gifts or mailed cards to Emmy, many coming from people she’s never met before.
“She was nervous because of all these people paying attention to her but she couldn’t stop waving. She couldn’t stop dancing. She was overjoyed, couldn’t believe it was happening kind of thing.”
Other parents ran with the idea, requesting people drive by their homes throughout the week to celebrate their children’s birthdays.
“Nobody really has a lot going on right now,” Kenner said. “It’s an excuse to get out of the house.”