I found myself in a familiar place last Sunday night. Lying in bed. Lights off. Door closed. Cold pack on my forehead. Waves of pain flooding my skull.
Hello migraine, my old friend.
As long as I can remember, I’ve been prone to these monster headaches. They run in my family. They are incapacitating. Humiliating. Nauseating. They stretch my sanity, sap my energy and steal my time with family.
This last bout lasted about 24 hours, which is about average for me. I’m one of about 39 million Americans who suffer from migraine headaches — about 4 million of those suffer from chronic daily migraine, which means they suffer at least 15 headaches in a normal month.
In the deepest moments of pain, when just blinking my eyes will send me running sick to the bathroom, I am completely helpless. Once a headache has me in its grip, there is nothing I can do to make it go away. I have to sleep, groan, and puke my way through it until it leaves.
As bad as the physical pain can be — and it’s nuclear — the emotional pain is just as awful. I feel guilty for missing out on things. I feel weak for not being able to “push through” it. I feel anxiety about when the next one may strike.
That’s why I carry one of my migraine pills wherever I go. I’m blessed to have medication that helps and a family who offers prayerful understanding. Diet and exercise has also lessened my number of headaches. But every now and then, a headache breaks through and breaks me down.
If you’ve suffered from migraines or other kinds of chronic pain, you know how this feels. And, perhaps, you know how it feels to cry out to God for healing.
And you know how it feels to hear seemingly nothing in reply.
When my headaches are in full bloom, I have to groan my prayers. Speaking them out loud, even thinking them silently, will make me sick. Thankfully, God is fluent in groan.
“In the same way the Spirit also helps our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we should, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.” (Romans 8:26)
In my own groanings, I’m comforted by God’s grace. Translation: My pain reminds me of Christ’s pain. I wouldn’t choose to endure a migraine but Jesus chose to endure unspeakable pain on the cross.
A song called “Amazing Love,” by Graham Kendrick says it well, “My Lord, what love is this, that pays so dearly. That I, the guilty one may go free!”
What love, indeed!
With the pressure of sin’s curse pounding through His crucified body, Jesus cried out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” He did not hear an immediate answer. He wasn’t miraculously removed from the cross.
But He was miraculously removed from the grave with a new body that is impervious to pain. That can spark hope in His followers that the sick beds of this world are not the end. The pain we experience here will not last forever. There is coming a time when every day will be pain free.
Since God speaks groan, our pain can teach us about the deep, deep love of Jesus. By His grace, we can learn to be thankful for every healthy day. And through His closeness, we can draw close to others who are suffering, to comfort them as God comforts us.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.