Just shy of two decades, school psychologist Paul Menousek’s 19 years with Gretna Public Schools will come to a close this spring.
Coming from a family of educators, Menousek said he wears funny ties that helps spark conversation with students.
Once the only school psychologist employed by the district, Menousek is now one of four.
“I’ve definitely seen the district grow,” he said. “Now I’m in the high school and it’s very rewarding to see kids I knew in preschool or kindergarten, seeing them as a young adult in high school and seeing how their years have panned out and what their future plans are.”
Along with GHS, Menousek works closely with Palisades Elementary School, providing support to administrators, teachers, parents and students who face challenges in the learning process.
“I kind of fly under the radar,” he said. “I don’t have a classroom or 20-plus kids that know me well on a daily basis. But still, I’ve worked to get to know more than a handful of students each year.”
Menousek said that like many who consider their co-workers a second family, he will miss those he’s gotten to know so well.
“I’ve enjoyed my role,” he said.
In retirement, Menousek looks forward to gardening, making music, traveling and spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren.