A metal butterfly with stained glass wings now graces a small garden area at the northeast corner of Gretna High School.
The statue — a memorial to the four students killed in a tragic accident on June 17, 2019 — was installed Friday morning in the area near the school’s back parking lot, accessible by Hackberry Drive.
Tonja and John Minardi, parents of Alex Minardi, had found the studio and statue when the accident happened, deciding to have one made for themselves in memory of Alex.
When the idea was shared with the other girls’ mothers, they all agreed to have one at the school.
The colors in the butterfly represent the girls’ favorite colors: yellow for Alex Minardi, blue for Kloe Odermatt, green for Addisyn Pfeifer and orange for Abby Barth. They were the same colors students used when painting their names in the school parking lot last summer.
The butterfly’s significance: a sign that the girls are still here.
“Last year, I just felt there was an abnormal amount of butterflies,” Minardi said. “Anywhere we were, there were butterflies all around us. I guess it’s kind of our sign that the girls are still with us in spirit.”
Minardi said it was important to remember the girls at the school, as that is where they spent a lot of their time.
“Their presence was so well-known at the school,” she said. “Everybody loved those girls. They were friends with everybody and that was kind of their place to hang out. It was such an important part of their lives. We wanted their presence to remain there.”
Minardi hopes the piece keeps the girls’ memory alive, with both students and members of the community who see it while driving by. She also hopes it serves as a reminder that unfortunate things can happen.
“I just hope that it makes them remember the girls and people continue to talk about them and keep their memory alive,” she said. “We don’t want them to forget the girls all together. In the future, people might not always know who those girls are, but it’s just a remembrance of how important and involved they were in the community.”