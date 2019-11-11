Name: Alex Nelson
School: Thomas Elementary
What do you teach? Fifth grade.
Experience: First year.
Hobbies: Running, coaching, hiking, spending time with my friends and family.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I had an incredible high school English teacher. He sparked an interest in teaching because of the passion and energy he brought to the classroom each day.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend my summers coaching, traveling and watching my cousins.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I would say the most rewarding part of being a teacher is having the opportunity to form relationships and make an impact. I want my students to learn as much as they can in my classroom but I also place a large emphasis on being a good person!
If I weren’t a teacher I’d be... a pediatric nurse.