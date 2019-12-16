Name: Kylie Allgood
School: Palisades Elementary
What do you teach? ACC
Experience: I taught in Lincoln Public Schools for a year-and-a-half before coming to Gretna Public Schools.
Hobbies: I love anything that has to do with sports, whether it is playing or watching them. I am also very crafty!
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I always knew that I wanted to work with children, but I think it was my fourth and fifth grade teachers that really influenced me to become a teacher. My dad was deployed to Afghanistan during those years, and my teachers were so patient and caring, and it really helped me during that difficult time.
How do you spend your summer vacation? This summer I spent a lot of my time at the ballfields playing softball or watching baseball. I also went on a couple vacations. My first vacation was to Cabo, where I got engaged to my fiance Michael! Then I went to Kansas City for a weekend to watch a Kansas City Royals game. It was a busy summer!
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is when you see your students make progress, because you know that you have made a difference.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a social worker.