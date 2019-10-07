Name: Jennifer Hellbusch
School: All elementary schools.
What do you teach? Elementary Assistant Principal.
Experience: This will be my 13th year in education. Prior to my experiences in administration, I taught first grade for six years and second grade for two years while at Reagan Elementary in Millard Public Schools. Then, I transitioned into an administrative intern role and served as an assistant to the principal. I was the administrative intern at Reagan Elementary for three years and then served as the intern at Norris Elementary for a year.
Hobbies: I love spending time with my family. We enjoy cheering on the Huskers, watching movies, baking, as well as crafting together! Independently, I enjoy photography, reading, writing and painting.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I love to learn and had a wonderful K–12 experience. While teaching, my principal really encouraged me to pursue educational administration.
How do you spend your summer vacation? During the summer, our family travels and spends time at the pool and lake. We also visit the zoo, park and museums. Of course, we love attending Gretna Days, too!
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building life-long relationships and positively impacting our students, their families, and the community.
If I weren’t an administrator, I’d be... a teacher or children’s book author.