Name: Jessica Van Waart
School: Aspen Creek Elementary
What do you teach? Kindergarten.
Experience: I taught first grade for five years, then took time off to raise my kids. Now that they are school age, I have been teaching kindergarten for two years.
Hobbies: Reading.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I always had great elementary teachers and have loved working with kids.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend a lot of time reading, watching my kids play sports and taking vacations.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love seeing the light bulb moment when a kid finally understands something!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... I’d travel around the world and write for a travel magazine.