Name: Jessica Van Waart

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? Kindergarten.

Experience: I taught first grade for five years, then took time off to raise my kids. Now that they are school age, I have been teaching kindergarten for two years.

Hobbies: Reading.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I always had great elementary teachers and have loved working with kids.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend a lot of time reading, watching my kids play sports and taking vacations.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love seeing the light bulb moment when a kid finally understands something!

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... I’d travel around the world and write for a travel magazine.

