Name: Sharon Kudlacek
School: Gretna Elementary
What do you teach? Fourth grade.
Experience: 25 years at third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades, along with Special Education.
Hobbies: Baking, boating, reading and walking.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I grew up with eight siblings and a mom that was a great role model for nurturing children.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend time with my grandkids a few days a week, going to garage sales with my mom and attending outdoor concerts.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I want all kids to enjoy all aspects of school and learning.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a baker! I would own a cookie shop.