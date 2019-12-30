Name: Sharon Kudlacek

School: Gretna Elementary

What do you teach? Fourth grade.

Experience: 25 years at third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades, along with Special Education.

Hobbies: Baking, boating, reading and walking.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I grew up with eight siblings and a mom that was a great role model for nurturing children.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend time with my grandkids a few days a week, going to garage sales with my mom and attending outdoor concerts.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I want all kids to enjoy all aspects of school and learning.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a baker! I would own a cookie shop.

