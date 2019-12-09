Name: Laura Enos
School: Gretna High School
What do you teach? English 9, English 9CP, English 10CP.
Experience: 17 years teaching at both the middle and high school levels in Language Arts.
Hobbies: Reading, trying new places/adventures with my family, attempting to cook/bake.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mother and grandmother were both teachers and I always loved to read and write as a child.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Travel, visit extended family, read for fun, enjoy the outdoors and swim.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I learn so much from my students; they teach me as much as I teach them. It’s a unique quality about working within a school and I love it.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a book store owner on the Georgia coast.