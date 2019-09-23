Name: Sara Scheffert
School: Aspen Creek Elementary
What do you teach? Fourth grade.
Experience: I’m on my fourth year. I started at Palisades and then moved to Aspen.
Hobbies: Anything that involves being outside and working out.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom and many other influential teachers I had who inspired me at an early age.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Spending time with my dogs and traveling to see my family.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Having your previous students visit you and seeing the impact you have made in their lives.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a veterinarian.