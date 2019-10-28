Name: Jake Hasty
School: Aspen Creek Middle School
What do you teach? Seventh grade Social Studies.
Experience: This is my first year teaching.
Hobbies: I enjoy coaching, watching sports, golfing and spending time outdoors.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom was a teacher and I admired the impact that she had on her students. I’ve also had teachers and coaches who have made a difference in my life and I want to do the same for my students.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I stay busy by coaching summer basketball and helping run youth sports clinics! I also love to read during the summer. Additionally, I’m taking classes to help advance myself professionally.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part so far has been seeing student growth. Also, I cherish the relationships that I have made so far with my students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... without a job because I can’t imagine doing anything else!