Name: Cory Madden
School: Gretna High School
What do you teach? Spanish.
Experience: Graduated from Truman State University with a BA in Romance Languages and an MA in Education. I spent a semester student teaching in one of the highest ranked high schools in Missouri — Lafayette High School in St. Louis.
Hobbies: I like to be very mellow, relaxed and introverted in my free time.
Much of it is spent watching Netflix or playing games with my fiance. I do also enjoy studying foreign languages and taking walks.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I do not know. All I can remember is that I’ve always wanted to teach, even when I wanted to be a marine biologist. I remember a conversation with my parents in which I told them, “Maybe I could teach marine biology and do actual field work in the summers.”
No matter how young, I always romanticized the thought of being an educator to the point that I hold the position now. I am just as enamored with the job now as I was as a child.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I like to travel when I can. Most summers, however, I plan to work to get some extra money, so long as I don’t have any kids.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Looking at a student’s work or a whole class’s work and seeing a very clear improvement in their ability to understand and use the Spanish language.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... lost.