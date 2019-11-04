Name: Grace Kimnach
School: Gretna Middle School
What do you teach? Reading. Eighth grade.
Experience: This is my first year!
Hobbies: Movies, video games, crocheting.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My parents, my former teachers and working with students through coaching.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Road trips and spending time with friends and family.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Getting to help and watch students find/pursue their passions.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... working in the fine arts! Maybe performance, maybe management, whatever I could find.