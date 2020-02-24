Name: Kari Weihl
School: Gretna Middle School
What do you teach? Sixth grade science.
Experience: Taught K–5 special education in Schuyler, Neb., for seven years. Coached Columbus High School varsity swim team for five years.
Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I also enjoy working out.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My grandparents influenced me to become a teacher when I was young.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spent my summer coaching and getting ready for the school year.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Being able to see my students grow and learn in and out of the classroom.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an engineer.