Name: Maggie Meier
School: Thomas Elementary
What do you teach? Kindergarten.
Experience: This is my 10th year of teaching. I taught for five years in Sioux City and this is my fifth year in Gretna.
Hobbies: I enjoy attending concerts and plays! When I am with a larger group I like playing trivia and board games.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom and dad are both teachers. I also had many teachers throughout my life who led by example and who made me feel important and safe. I would like to encourage others like they encouraged me.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I am able to go on longer walks with my pup during the summer! I try to swim more often and spend time with friends and family, too.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Being able to build relationships and see students year after year is definitely the most rewarding part of being an educator.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an interpreter, a detective or a psychologist.