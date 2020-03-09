Name: Shelli Wolverton
School: Thomas Elementary
What do you teach? School counselor.
Experience: I have been a school counselor for the past nine years and was a third grade teacher for two years. Before starting in education, I worked in the human service field helping kids and families for about eight years.
Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, watching movies and attending my kids’ sporting events.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I always remember wanting to be a teacher and playing school at a young age. There was no educator who inspired me, but just a love of teaching and school.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I really enjoy spending extra time with my kids in the summer, slowing down the pace of life and doing a little traveling.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love getting to work with kids in kindergarten all the way through fifth grade. It is just amazing to see how they change and grow over the years and to be a part of it all. They make me smile and laugh every day.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... working with kids or students in some capacity; just can’t imagine myself doing anything else.