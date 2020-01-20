Name: Stephanie Ridpath
School: Aspen Creek Elementary
What do you teach: Third grade.
Experience: 12 years.
Hobbies: Baking, cooking, reading.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My family and previous teachers.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Vacationing, taking road trips and spending time by the pool.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Helping students to learn and the excitement they get for learning. I love to see all the learning they gain through the school year.
If I weren’t a teacher I’d be .... probably a dog trainer or a chef. I also love party planning.